By - Associated Press - Saturday, September 21, 2019

DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old Detroit boy has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a boy of the same age.

Prosecutors say the teen has been charged with careless discharge of a weapon causing death. It stems from a shooting in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 in a home on the city’s west side.

Officers found the victim lying unresponsive in a bedroom. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors describe the boys as acquaintances.

A preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

