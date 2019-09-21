CROSBY, Minn. (AP) - A feud that began when the mayor of a northern Minnesota town criticized police during his 2016 campaign and was later arrested is not over yet.

The Star Tribune reports that former Crosby mayor Jim Hunter is suing the town’s former police chief and lieutenant for defamation.

A civil complaint accuses former Crosby Police Chief Kim Coughlin and former Lt. Kevin Randolph of plotting to prevent Hunter from being elected because they feared for their jobs. Hunter says the defamatory statements included lies about criminal behavior.

Hunter was arrested in 2017 for allegedly swindling a resident in a convenience store sale. He was also accused of financial improprieties connected with another business. Hunter was acquitted by three juries in three trials.

Coughlin did not return a phone message left by the newspaper. Randolph declined comment.

