The New York Post roasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday by running an obituary for his failed Democratic presidential campaign on the publication’s front page.

Ended by Mr. de Blasio a day earlier, the Post said his campaign died of “ego-induced psychosis,” adding that “the body had been in rigor mortis for some time.”

“Whether it was in the empty churches of South Carolina, the sun-kissed empty deserts of Nevada or begging someone, anyone, to talk to de Blasio at the Iowa State Fair, the campaign always gave 100% — and always polled at 1%,” said the obit.

“The campaign is survived by hotel industry officials who expect favors from City Hall. And 8 million suffering New Yorkers.”

Mr. de Blasio, New York City’s mayor since 2014, launched his White House campaign in May, joining a crowded pool of candidates competing for the Democratic nomination to compete next year against President Trump. He failed to make a splash in the months since, however, consistently polling poorly among voters and failing to qualify to participate in the most recent Democratic primary debate.

“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary campaign, and it’s clearly not my time,” Mr. de Blasio said Friday on MSNBC. “I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people.”

Mr. de Blasio did not immediately comment on the Post front page. A message seeking his reaction was sent to the campaign.

Mr. Trump similarly mocked Mr. de Blasio after he withdrew from the race Friday, saying the mayor “was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth.”

Ten candidates participated in the third and most recent Democratic primary debate held this month: former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, Rep. Amy Klobuchar, former congressman Beto O’Rourke and businessman Andrew Yang.

Candidates have until Oct. 1 to meet the criteria needed to participate in the fourth Democratic debate, currently scheduled to take place two weeks later in Westerville, Ohio.

