AURORA, Colo. (AP) - Protesters have marched several miles from Denver to an immigrant detention center where dozens of counter-demonstrators were waiting.

Police shut down streets and were out in force on Saturday as the demonstrators walked from Denver’s City Park to the privately run detention center in Aurora.

Protesters and counter-protesters were separated by barricades manned by police in riot gear.

The center run by GEO Group has been the scene of multiple protests by people opposed to the Trump administration’s immigration policies and enforcement actions.

The Aurora Sentinel reports 100 people participated in Saturday’s march. Other reports said there were dozens of counter-protesters.

During a July 12 protest, some demonstrators pulled down the center’s American flag, replacing it with a Mexican one.

KUSA-TV reports a protest Thursday near the home of the facility’s director resulted in three arrests.

