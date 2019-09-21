LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on a deadly shooting Saturday at a South Carolina bar (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

South Carolina officials have identified the two people killed in an early morning shooting Saturday at a bar.

Coroner Karla Deese tells news outlets that the two men killed were 39-year-old Henry Lee Colvin of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and 38-year-old Aaron Harris of Kershaw, South Carolina.

The shooting happened at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill in Lancaster, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Four injured victims were airlifted to medical facilities for treatment. The other four people were treated at local facilities for injuries considered noncritical. An eleventh victim was treated and released for minor injuries incurred after falling down while trying to flee.

Sheriff Barry Faile says investigators have developed leads about the identity of a shooter, “but no one is in custody at this time.”

