BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Bridgeport woman is being held on a $1 million bond in connection with the July shooting death of her husband.

Bridgeport Police said 35-year-old Larise King turned herself in early Saturday morning, after midnight. Through her attorney, Michael Riley, she had originally agreed to surrender to police by 5 p.m. on Friday, but failed to show up. That prompted the department to issue a call for anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them. A message was left seeking comment with Riley.

King faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability for the acts of another.

Her husband, 32-year-old Dathan Gray, was fatally shot multiple times early July 27 as he stood on the street in front of his Bridgeport home.

Additional arrests are expected.

