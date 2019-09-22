INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police say it is unclear why a gunman fired shots that wounded six people along a street outside the downtown Indianapolis shopping mall.

The shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. Saturday at an intersection near the Circle Centre Mall and several restaurants. Police say two people were taken to hospitals in critical condition, while the others suffered less serious injuries.

Police say officers on patrol nearby quickly responded to the scene but they didn’t immediately find whoever fired the shots.

Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook says the area where the shooting happened is typically safe and that investigators were working to determine what led up to the shooting.

