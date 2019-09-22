BOSTON (AP) - Unions representing public workers in Massachusetts will now be allowed to charge non-members costs associated with representing them through the grievance process.
The Democratic-controlled House and Senate this week overwhelmingly overturned Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s recommended changes to the bill.
The governor said those changes would still have let unions work with non-members, charge them for representation, and provide access to the information public employee unions need to communicate with members and non-members.
But Baker opposed language in the bill that would grant union officials access to information like the cellphone numbers of non-union members.
The new law is a response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that threatened to weaken the finances of public sector unions.
A single Republican lawmaker in each chamber opposed the override.
