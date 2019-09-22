PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say three people are dead and four others are hospitalized in what they’re calling a “medical situation” on the city’s South Side.

Police said Sunday that all of the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists.

Authorities are asking the public for information on a party or event in which guests were given orange wrist bands. Police say they’ve identified two venues that were using orange wrist bands Saturday night.

Five of the victims were found in an apartment, one in an elevator outside the apartment and one on the street. The conditions of the hospitalized victims are listed as serious to critical.

Police are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

