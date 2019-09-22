BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan school superintendent has been ordered to trial in an unusual case that involves handwriting experts.

Terry Starr is accused of sending anonymous letters to Elk Rapids school officials in 2018, accusing a principal of sexual assault against a student years earlier. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the envelopes were handwritten, not the letters.

State police Lt. Mark Goff told a judge it’s “probable” that Starr wrote the letters. But Starr’s defense expert, Erich Speckin, had a different opinion after looking at handwriting samples.

Starr pleaded not guilty Wednesday to making a false report of a felony and a false report of child abuse. He is on unpaid leave as superintendent in Kalkaska.

Starr was a principal in Elk Rapids when the alleged crimes occurred.

