President Trump highlighted the resurgence of U.S. manufacturing Sunday night during a stop in Ohio with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Visiting a Pratt Industries paper manufacturing plant in Wapakoneta, Ohio, Mr. Trump took credit for cutting business taxes and encouraging foreign investors such as Australian businessman Anthony Pratt to create more jobs in the U.S.

“I promised to fight for Ohio jobs and Ohio workers, and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” the president told cheering factory workers. “Companies around the world are realizing there’s nowhere they’d rather be than right here.”

He said the company will ultimately create about 5,000 jobs.

The conservative Mr. Morrison, noting that Wapakoneta is the hometown of the late astronaut Neil Armstrong, said unemployment in the U.S. “has not been as low as it is since Neil Armstrong walked on the moon” in 1969.

“If you don’t have a strong economy, there’s so many other things you can’t do,” Mr. Morrison said.

He said of himself and Mr. Trump, “We believe in the way jobs transform lives.”

Both leaders will attend the annual United Nations General Assembly that opens in New York on Monday.

