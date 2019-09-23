SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - Sparks police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one person and injured another.
Police say the driver lost control of a vehicle that hit a parked car on Prater Way near Dilworth Middle School at about 1:15 a.m. Monday.
A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Sparks police say a preliminary investigation indicates both speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.
No names have been released.
