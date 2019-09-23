PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police say three boys and seven girls who were involved in two separate altercations at a Providence mall have been arrested.

In the first incident, police say a 12-year-old boy was punched in the mouth after an argument turned physical near Victoria’s Secret at Providence Place mall around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The boy told police three other boys knocked him to the ground and kicked and punched him.

Mall security detained three teenagers - ages 14 and 15 - who now face felony assault charges.

Officers saw another fight break out two hours later near a cellphone store involving seven girls between the ages of 11 and 15.

All seven face disorderly conduct charges. One 15-year-old girl was also charged with resisting arrest.

