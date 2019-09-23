SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah business owner has apologized after spraying a man smoking a cigarette in the face with a fire extinguisher in downtown Salt Lake City.

KSL-TV reports Jon Bird was smoking a cigarette near the Gallivan Center Friday evening when a local business owner confronted him several times about smoking near his eatery.

Bird said he was volunteering at an event and security personnel gave him permission to smoke at the spot.

Jon Bird says that a business owner at the Gallivan Center became so upset with him for smoking that he sprayed him in the face with a fire extinguisher.



That business owner has given KSL a statement saying he want’s to make things right and he is not proud of his actions. pic.twitter.com/uOUX1b5XXv — KSL Newsradio (@kslnewsradio) September 23, 2019

In a widely shared video, business owner Alex Jamison can be seen spraying Bird from a few feet away as he shields his face.

Jamison told KSL-TV he overreacted and apologized to Bird.

Bird has said he is experiencing shortness of breath and headaches from the fire extinguisher’s chemicals.

Salt Lake City police said they are investigating the incident.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.