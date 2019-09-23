CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police are searching for a man who shot and killed man during an attempted carjacking.

Police say 22-year-old Alexis Andrade was sitting inside a car with his girlfriend listening to music late Sunday night on the city’s North Side when a man armed with a handgun and walked up and demanded the vehicle. Police say that when the two men began to struggle, the gunman shot Andrade in the forehead, chest and one of his arms before he fled in a dark van. The woman was not injured.

Andrade was pronounced dead a short time later at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The shooting came one day after a 43-year-old man was fatally shot during a gunfight with two suspected robbers. One of the suspected robbers was also fatally shot.

