Sen. Cory A. Booker on Monday said he doesn’t want to hang around in the presidential race if he’s not in it to win it, after his campaign issued a dire plea over the weekend saying they don’t see a viable path forward if he doesn’t raise an additional $1.7 million by Sept. 30.

“We have built a campaign to win, but we wanted to be very honest with people,” the New Jersey Democrat said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “The fourth quarter is when you grow, and if we don’t have the money to grow, we are not going to be able to stay competitive in this race.”

He said they’ve had the best two fundraising days of the campaign so far since the warning on Saturday.

Booker campaign manager Addisu Demissie said late Sunday that the campaign had raised more than $440,000.

“In my opinion, I don’t want to stick around if I’m not in this to win it, and so we put out this challenge, nearly $2 million, really for us to stay in this race,” he said on Monday. “We got still a little bit of a hill to climb.”

Mr. Booker has qualified for next month’s Democratic debate, but has been polling in the single digits and is well back of leading contenders such as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

Mr. Demissie had said in the memo that there are probably only four campaigns with the money necessary to win the nomination, and that as of Saturday, the Booker campaign wasn’t among them.

“I want to be clear: This isn’t an end-of-quarter stunt or another one of those memos from a campaign trying to spin the press,” Mr. Demissie said. “This is a real, unvarnished look under the hood of our operation at a level of transparency unprecedented in modern presidential campaigns.”

