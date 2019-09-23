An Army Special Forces veteran who was deported last year for drug convictions was allowed back into the U.S. on a two-week parole to make his case for earning citizenship, his backers announced Monday,

Miguel Perez Jr. became a cause celebre for immigrant-rights activists as he battled his deportation, with members of Congress stepping in to say his military service — and the post-traumatic street disorder he says contributed to his criminal past — should have prevented his ouster.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement rejected those pleas and deported him in March 2018, but Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month issued a pardon for Mr. Perez’s crime, and American border officials allowed him into the U.S. Monday.

“CBP has granted him parole for 14 days so that he may attend his citizenship appointment scheduled for Wednesday,” Sara Walker, an immigrant-rights activist, announced in a statement.

Mr. Perez is the latest in a string of migrants who have had their immigration cases bolstered by pardons from Democratic governors, who say they are trying to blunt the sharpest edges of President Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown.

In Mr. Perez’s case, he was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. as a youth. He had legal status as a green-card holder and could have applied for citizenship in the 1990s but didn’t do so.

He joined the U.S. Army and was deployed to Afghanistan where he developed the PTSD he says contributed to his later criminal behavior back home. He was charged with manufacturing cocaine, pleaded guilty to one drug trafficking charge and served more than seven years in prison.

The drug crime negated his legal status in the U.S. and upon his release in 2016 he was turned over to ICE, which began deportation proceedings against him. He battled for a year and a half, enlisting support of high-powered congressional Democrats, but ICE ultimately rejected his plea.

Now he’s rushing to try to win citizenship, with the drug conviction erased from his record. His application will be heard by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Matthew O’Brien, research director at the Federation for American Immigration Reform and a former USCIS official, said the pardon does erase the crime from consideration by USCIS, so it’s not an automatic disqualification.

He said the agency does, however, have the ability to judge whether Mr. Perez has shown “good moral character,” and there’s perhaps some room for adjudication officers to consider his criminal behavior there, particularly since the governor’s pardon was issued specifically to try to counter federal immigration laws.

More broadly, Mr. O’Brien said Mr. Perez’s case raises issues about how much military service should be used as a shield in immigration.

He said there are cases where PTSD may play a role in later drug use where the fact that the PTSD developed during the military, and that should be taken into account. But it’s not an automatic excuse.

“If you’re out of the military and have consistently engaged in a pattern of criminal behavior and haven’t bothered to become a citizen, I don’t believe that should be a catch-all to excuse your criminal behavior,” Mr. O’Brien said.

Mr. Perez says his PTSD did contribute to his criminal behavior.

He said he got treatment in prison and, when released, was planning to use Veterans Affairs clinics — but when he was deported to Mexico that option disappeared.

