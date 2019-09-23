Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, on Monday said the controversy over President Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is starting to feel like a repeat of the “Russia hoax.”

“You see Biden is flailing, I think, in the polls — it almost looks like some type of political operation,” Mr. Nunes of California said on “Fox & Friends.” “Doesn’t it feel like the Russia hoax all over again? It’s like the Ukrainian hoax.”

House Democrats are raising the specter of impeachment over a July phone conversation between Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky in which Mr. Trump reportedly urged the Ukrainian leader to look into the businesses dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential front-runner Joseph R. Biden.

The phone conversation was reportedly part of a whistleblower complaint that House Democrats are also pushing the White House to release.

“Everybody wants to impeach, but we don’t know what for,” Mr. Nunes said. “We have no idea what this whistleblower even has, if the whistleblower has anything.”

