President Trump, without explicitly stating why, mocked Sen. Mitt Romney on Monday evening for losing the 2012 presidential election.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter to post a video consisting of a montage of short clips from presidential election-night coverage in 2012 and 2016, detailing Mr. Romney’s loss to President Barack Obama and Mr. Trump’s victory over former first lady Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Trump posted the 39-second segment without comment. But his words came just a few hours after Mr. Romney had said that the White House should turn over the transcript of a now-notorious phone call between Mr. Trump and the president of Ukraine.

The clip included footage of Mr. Trump repeating his longstanding disparagement of Mr. Romney saying of the 2012 election that “that was a race, I have to say folks, that should have been won.”

