The Emmys hit a new record low in viewership Sunday night, following a trend of Hollywood awards show viewership falling each year.

The earliest Nielsen figures available show that the show Sunday, hosted by Fox, posted a 5.8 household rating — a 22% drop from last year’s Emmys, which brought in a 7.4.

Unlike last year show hosted by SNL’s “Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost, this year the Emmy award show was hostless, which The Wrap described as “a bit of a mess.”

The hostless Emmys may have attempted to mirror the success of the Academy Awards earlier this year which — despite having no main host and using A-List presenters to keep the show moving — drew in 29.6 million viewers and bumped viewership up 12% from the previous year.

Hosts have been dropped from some award shows to avoid partisan potshots.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was one of the award show’s major competitors, drawing in a 12.8 rating for their airing of the highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns.

