WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the burning of a gay pride rainbow flag that had been hanging on the front porch of a Wichita home.
Wichita police say the flag was burned between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday. At the time, a man, woman and 11-year-old girl were inside the home. It is in the city’s Riverside neighborhood, which is located near the Wichita Art Museum and a botanical garden.
Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated and a hate crime. Anyone with information is urged to call police.
