Sixteen young activists including Sweden’s Greta Thunberg have filed a formal U.N. complaint about governments’ lack of action on climate.

In Monday’s complaint, filed with the U.N. group that protects children’s rights, the youths from a dozen countries and ranging in ages from 8 to 17, contend their rights are being violated not just because of severe weather, but also because of lack of food and water and an increase in refugees.

The UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child allows youth or adults to directly appeal to the United Nations if they feel a country is violating children’s rights.

The activists filed the complaint as world leaders met at a climate summit sponsored by the United Nations.

