MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Investigators in the fatal shooting of a Minnesota man who livestreamed the pursuit that led up to his death are seeking his private Facebook messages.

Minnesota Public Radio reports a search warrant in Brian Quinones’ Sept. 7 death says investigators believe the messages may reveal Quinones’ state of mind before the encounter with Edina and Richfield police.

Authorities say Quinones got out of his car and confronted officers with a knife before he was shot. His brother said afterward that Quinones had been having suicidal thoughts.

Separately Monday, Richfield released personnel and disciplinary records for its officers involved in the shooting. Officer Macabe Stariha was given a medal of merit in 2017 for carrying a stricken man to safety from his basement, where a carbon monoxide detector was going off.

