Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was visibly upset over the weekend when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him about his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

The 2020 presidential hopeful bristled and demanded to be asked “the right questions” while campaigning in Iowa.

“Mr. Vice President, how many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” Mr. Doocy asked, a reference to allegations of profiteering in Ukraine.

President Trump was also accused by a government whistleblower of pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the matter.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Mr. Biden said Saturday, NewsBusters reported. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him the question, why is he on the phone with a foreign leader? Trying to intimidate a foreign leader, if that’s what happened, that appears to be what happened, you should be looking at Trump. Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum. And he’s using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me. … Everybody looked at this, and everybody’s looked at it and said there’s nothing there. Ask the right questions!”

Mr. Trump defended his actions in a series of tweets over the weekend and into Monday morning.

“Now the Fake News Media says I ‘pressured the Ukrainian President at least 8 times during my telephone call with him,’ ” the president tweeted Sunday. “This supposedly comes from a so-called ‘whistleblower’ who they say doesn’t even have a first-hand account of what was said. More Democrat/Crooked Media con. … The Ukrainian Government just said they weren’t pressured at all during the ‘nice’ call. Sleepy Joe Biden, on the other hand, forced a tough prosecutor out from investigating his son’s company by threat of not giving big dollars to Ukraine. That’s the real story!”

“The very thing that they are accusing President Trump of doing (which I didn’t do), was actually done by Joe Biden,” the president added Monday. “Continues to be a double standard. … These people are stone-cold crooked.”

