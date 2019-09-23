HULL, Mass. (AP) - Several juveniles have been charged with vandalizing a historic Massachusetts site with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti.

Hull Police Chief John Dunn says they found the individuals responsible for spray-painting around 20 crude messages and drawings throughout Fort Revere over Labor Day weekend.

The police department received an anonymous tip from a person who saw the individuals painting and then fleeing the area after they had asked for the public’s assistance in the case.

Officials would not identify the individuals charged but say none of them live in the Hull area.

Dunn says these sorts of acts “will not be tolerated in Hull.”

