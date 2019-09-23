The attorney for retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn is refusing to let the former national security adviser testify before Rep. Adam Schiff, saying the California Democrat disregards “ethics in your theatrical demand.”

Attorney Sidney Powell said Monday in a letter that Flynn is invoking his rights under the Fifth Amendment to avoid being “paraded, harassed or disparaged” by Democrats on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Mr. Schiff, who took committee control in January, has launched an investigation into nearly every aspect of President Trump’s life.

Mr. Schiff was a big proponent of the Democratic Party-financed dossier sourced to the Kremlin. The dossier’s charges of Trump election conspiracy proved unfounded.

Ms. Powell is mounting a vigorous effort in federal court to dismiss the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents in the Trump White House’s early days. She accuses the Robert Mueller prosecution team of withholding evidence favorable to him.

The Mueller probe failed to establish an election conspiracy between Trump allies and Moscow.

Flynn admitted to lying about discussions he had with the Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions. He cooperated with the prosecution on a lobbying investigation unrelated to the 2016 election.

Ms. Powell said in her letter to Mr. Schiff that Flynn “will not appear before your committee on September 25, 2019 to be paraded, harassed or disparaged for doing so.”

She accused Mr. Schiff of a “disregard for propriety, professionalism, prior practices and ethics in your theatrical demand.”

