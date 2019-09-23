Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday the chamber’s Select Committee on Intelligence is working in a bipartisan manner to have the acting director of national intelligence and the inspector general appear before the panel this week.

He said the committee’s top Republican and Democrat lawmakers have sought to question the officials about a whistleblower allegation against President Trump over media reports surrounding an alleged call with the Ukrainian president.

The Kentucky Republican slammed Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who he said has been politicizing the committee’s work.

“It’s extremely important their work be handled in a secure setting,” Mr. McConnell said on the chamber floor, noting the information must be “based on facts rather than leaks to the press.”

His comments come after Mr. Schumer called on Senate Republicans to drop their “see no evil” approach, urging Congressional oversight on the president’s behavior.

Democrats have alleged Mr. Trump made improper requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, who reportedly did work for a Ukrainian energy company that had been probed by a prosecutor.

