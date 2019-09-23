The 2012 Republican presidential nominee said Monday that the White House should turn over the transcript of a now-notorious phone call between President Trump and the leader of Ukraine.

Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican, told reporters that Mr. Trump’s call with President Volodymyr Zelensky would be “very inappropriate” if, as has been reported, the U.S. leader threatened to withhold military aid from Kiev unless it investigated former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter.

“I think it would be very helpful to get the transcript,” Mr. Romney said Monday, adding that Congress should get to see to judge the reports, which the White House disputes. “Absolutely let’s see the transcript.”

Mr. Trump has acknowledged talking about Mr. Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, with Mr. Zelensky but denies making threats or other inappropriate action.

“What has been alleged by some news sources is that the president asked for an investigation into Mr. Biden. That would be in my view very inappropriate and a very serious allegation itself, so let’s find out what exactly what was said,” Mr. Romney said Monday.

