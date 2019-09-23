BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont’s largest city say three people were stabbed in a home invasion and robbery at an apartment over the weekend.
WCAX-TV reports that the victims told police that two men entered the Burlington apartment and demanded drugs and money on Saturday night.
Police say the suspects had knives and a gun and became violent when their demands were not met.
One of the stabbing victims was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two others refused medical care.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com
