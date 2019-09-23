NEW YORK (AP) - Manhattan’s district attorney is urging a judge to reject President Donald Trump’s effort to block prosecutors from obtaining his tax returns, saying the president wants “sweeping immunity.”

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. filed papers Monday in federal court after Trump’s attorneys sued to stop Vance from forcing the president’s accounting firm to release eight years of his state and federal returns in a criminal probe.

Vance urged a judge to reject Trump’s request for a temporary order blocking Vance’s subpoena for the records in a probe of payments made to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

Trump’s lawyers have called the efforts by Vance, a Democrat, a “bad faith effort to harass” Trump.

Trump’s lawyers say records shouldn’t be released until Trump leaves office.

