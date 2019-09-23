Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani on Monday called out the “big money” deals with Ukraine and China that lined the pockets of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son Hunter.

“If Dem party doesn’t call for an investigation of Bidens’ millions from Ukraine and billions from China, they will own it,” tweeted Mr. Giuliani, who serves as President Trump’s private lawyer.

He asked how President Obama allowed the Bidens to make “big money selling public office” and whether the Democrats will continue to condone and enable “this kind pay-for-play?”

Mr. Giuliani also said that the “Biden scandal” was only beginning, noting the money the family made off China and Ukraine.

Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings came to light in whistleblower accusations of misconduct by Mr. Trump for allegedly pressuring the Ukraine president to investigate corruption involving the Bidens.

Mr. Biden, a front-runner in the Democratic presidential race, has said he did nothing wrong and that he never discussed the business deals with his son.

Hunter Biden pocketed at least $3 million for a job on the board of a Ukraine gas company. He got the job while his father was vice president at 2014, at the height of tension over the Russian annexation of Crimea after seizing the territory from Ukraine.

The $3 million was wired to Hunter Biden through accounts in Cyprus and Latvia, according to reports that The Washington Times did not independently verify.

In 2016, Mr. Biden visited Kiev as vice president and threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees unless the country’s leaders fired Ukraine’s top prosecutor for alleged corruption. The prosecutor also was looking into the Ukraine gas company where Hunter Biden collected paychecks.

The Bidens also have been implicated in a billion-dollar deal in China.

In his book “Secret Empire,” Peter Schwizer described a trip Mr. Biden and Hunter Biden made to China in 2013 aboard Air Force Two. Less than two weeks later, Hunter Biden’s law firm made a $1 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China. The deal later swelled to $1.5 billion, according to the book.

The president told reporters Monday that Mr. Biden’s son exploited his father’s position in government for years.

“His son took money from Ukraine, his son took money from China,” Mr. Trump said at the United Nations. “A lot of money from China. China would love — nothing they’d rather see than Biden get in. Because they would take this great [trade] deal that we’re about to make and they would really have themselves a deal.”

The president said he’s the target of another “Democrat witch hunt” with the whistleblower’s complaint about his call with the president of Ukraine.

“Here we go again. They failed with Russia, they failed with recession, they failed with everything, and now they’re bringing this up,” Mr. Trump said. “The one who’s got the problem is Biden. Biden did what they would like to have me do, except there’s one problem: I didn’t do it. What Biden did was wrong.”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this story.

