JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina are looking into the death of a man who they say was shot with a crossbow.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies responding to a call on Sunday found a 58-year-old man lying in the yard of a mobile home with a stab wound in his side.
The news release says a 20-year-old man admitted to accidentally shooting the man with the crossbow, which was recovered from the scene along with a knife.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man is cooperating with investigators.
