REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of a Chinese real estate heiress charged with murdering her children’s father (all times local):

1 p.m.

Opening statements have begun in the trial of a Chinese real estate heiress who posted $35 million bail after being charged with murdering her children’s father.

Prosecutors told a packed courtroom in Redwood City, California, on Monday that Tiffany Li conspired with her boyfriend Kaveh Bayat to kill 27-year-old Keith Green over fears she would lose custody of their two young daughters.

They say they plan to show jurors evidence that Green was lured to a meeting with Li and was shot by Bayat in the garage of her San Francisco Bay Area mansion in 2016. They said the pair paid a friend named Olivier Adella $35,000 to dump Green’s body and took steps to cover up their crimes.

The defense argued that Green was killed by Adella as a result of a foiled kidnap plan and asserted that investigators overlooked certain evidence in an attempt to pin the crime on Li and Bayat.

Li’s family made a fortune in real estate construction in China and she posted an astonishing $35 million bail that has allowed her to stay in her home pending trial.

