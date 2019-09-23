UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump’s U.N. visit (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says more U.S. troops will be stationed in Poland as a result of a new cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Trump says Poland will pick up the expense of new facilities for the U.S. troops. He says Poland came to the U.S. and asked for more troops to be located there.

Trump announced the agreement during a meeting with Poland President Andrzej Duda at the United Nations. The two presidents were originally scheduled to ink the document in Warsaw earlier this month during a visit by Trump for events to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

But Trump canceled his planned trip to Poland at the last minute, saying he needed to stay and monitor Hurricane Dorian as it approached the southern U.S. state of Florida.

Trump says he hopes to visit the country fairly soon. He said the U.S. had agreed that Poland will become part of a program that allows pre-approved travelers from participating countries to visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without obtaining a non-immigrant visitor visa. Trump says the details of the visa waiver program will be worked out “over the next couple of months.”

___

1:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is renewing his willingness to mediate negotiations between India and Pakistan over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, claiming he has “never failed as an arbitrator.”

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and each claims rights to all of it. The nuclear-armed rivals have fought two wars over the region’s control.

Trump said Monday he is hopeful the two nations can come together and do something smart but both sides would need to agree on his involvement. That’s something India has resisted.

Trump says “you have to have two parties who want to agree.”

The Republican president is meeting with various world leaders at the United Nations.

Trump’s comments came during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a day after Trump attended a rally in Houston with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

___

11:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling on world leaders to take action to protect religious freedom in the wake of rising persecution of people based on their faith and beliefs. It’s an issue that resonates with evangelicals who support the president’s reelection.

In a speech at the United Nations on Monday, Trump says about 80 percent of the world’s population live in countries where religious liberty is threatened, restricted or even banned. He says people of all faiths are being jailed, sanctioned, tortured and killed - often at the hands of their government - simply because they expressed their beliefs.

He says it’s the “moral duty” of all nations to stop the crimes against people of faith, release prisoners of conscience and repeal laws restricting religious liberty.

Trump is beginning three days of meetings at the U.N.

__

12:22 a.m.

President Donald Trump heads into his three-day visit to the United Nations this week hoping to lean on strained alliances while fending off questions about whether he sought foreign help to damage a political rival.

Trump’s latest U.N. trip comes after nearly three years of an “America First” foreign policy that has unsettled allies and shredded multinational pacts.

A centerpiece of this year’s U.N. schedule will be a Monday session on climate change that Trump plans to skip.

Instead, he will address a meeting about the persecution of religious minorities, particularly Christians, an issue that resonates with Trump’s evangelical supporters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.