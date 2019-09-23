FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - The scheduled Jan. 27 trial of a man accused in a 2017 killing south of Coolidge is being delayed.
William Randolph’s lawyer told a Pinal County Superior Court judge Friday that his side will likely not be ready until sometime in 2021.
A status review for the case now is set for Nov. 22, but the judge says it’s too early to try to set a trial date yet.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Randolph is convicted of killing 25-year-old Cody Virgin, whose charred remains were found in February 2017.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports Virgin went missing after he drove to a remote area of Arizona City for a party.
His car was later found abandoned with blood around it.
The 29-year-old Randolph has denied killing Virgin.
