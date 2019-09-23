President Trump called on foreign leaders Monday to protect religious freedom around the world, saying nations have an “urgent moral duty” to stop persecution of the faithful and destruction of religious sites.

Hosting a forum on religious freedom at start of the annual United Nations General Assembly, Mr. Trump said 80 percent of the world’s population live in countries where religious liberty is threatened, restricted or banned.

“The United States of America calls upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution,” Mr. Trump said in a speech. “Stop the crimes against people of faith. Release prisoners of conscience. Repeal laws restricting freedom of religion and belief. Protect the vulnerable, the defenseless, and the oppressed.”

Among those in the audience was American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was freed from captivity in Turkey last year at the urging of the Mr. Trump’s administration.

Mr. Trump said of the Obama administration’s efforts to gain the pastor’s release, “I don’t think they tried too hard, unfortunately.”

The president pledged $25 million from the U.S. to protect religious freedom and stop the destruction of religious sites globally. He also said his administration is forming a first-ever coalition of business leaders to fight religious persecution in various countries.

While noting that no religion is immune from persecution, Mr. Trump said it’s been estimated that 11 Christians are killed per day around the world “for following the teachings of Christ.”

“Who would even think that’s possible in this day and age?” Mr. Trump asked.

“We ask the governments of the world to honor the eternal right of every person to follow their conscience, live by their faith, and give glory to God,” the president said. “The United States has a vital role in this critical mission.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.