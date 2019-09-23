President Trump denied accusations Monday that he pressured the president of Ukraine for dirt on Democratic frontrunner Joseph R. Biden in exchange for U.S. military aid.

“I did not make a statement that ‘you have to do this’ or I am not going to give you aid,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the United Nations. “I wouldn’t do that. I put no pressure on them whatsoever. I could have.”

Mr. Trump is the target of a government whistleblower who reportedly alleges that he pressed the Ukrainian leader in a phone call in late July for an investigation of Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, who served as a high-priced director of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was Vice President.

“It was a very honorable call,” Mr. Trump said. “There was no pressure put on them whatsoever. It could probably, possibly have been okay if I did, but I didn’t put any pressure on them whatsoever. You know why? Because they want to do the right thing and they know about corruption. And they probably know that Joe Biden and his son are corrupt. They probably know that. Joe Biden and his son are corrupt.”

The president and his lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, have accused Mr. Biden of pressuring Ukrainian leaders in 2016 to fire the country’s top prosecutor by threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees from the U.S. The prosecutor at one time had been investigating the gas company, which paid Hunter Biden $50,000 per month for five years, totaling about $3 million.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.