President Trump offered to mediate the Pakistani-Indian dispute over Kashmir on Monday and said he probably deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts on the world stage.

“I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things — if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t,” Mr. Trump said in a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York.

The Nobel Committee awarded its peace prize to President Obama in 2009, citing his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

Mr. Trump has brought up the prize a number of times, leading pundits to believe it is another place where Mr. Trump would like to one-up his predecessor.



“They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency and he had no idea why he got it. And you know what? That was the only thing I agreed with him on,” Mr. Trump said Monday.

Mr. Trump made a similar remark about Mr. Obama in February. At the time, Mr. Trump was argued that he deserved the prize, too, for his work in Syria and North Korea.

The president spoke about the Nobel Prize after a Pakistani reporter suggested Mr. Trump would win one if he mediated the Kashmir dispute.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stripped the Muslim-majority Kashmir region of its autonomous status, raising tensions between Pakistan and India.

Kashmir residents have complained of security forces patrolling the streets, making them fearful to leave their homes, and say communication systems have been shut down or limited.

“It’s a complex issue and it’s been going on for a long time. But if they are both willing then I’m ready to do it,” said Mr. Trump, who rallied with Mr. Modi in Houston on Sunday. “I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister. Modi. I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Khan. And if at any time they say, ‘You know, we have some points we think you can maybe iron out,’ I think I’d be an extremely good arbitrator.”

Mr. Trump has offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute before, only to be rebuffed by India, which says it views the matter as a bilateral one between India and Pakistan.

Mr. Khan said he would like Mr. Trump to bring the Kashmir situation before the U.N. Security Council.

“It needs to be said there are 8 million people under siege by 900,000 troops. That’s a humanitarian issue,” he said. “If you were to meet him [Modi] now I would have asked him to at least lift the siege.”

