President Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a defense agreement Monday that will shift U.S. soldiers into Poland at the Eastern European nation’s expense.

“They’re going to be building us facilities that I’m sure will be very beautiful,” Mr. Trump said in a bilateral meeting at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

During a White House visit in June, Mr. Duda said Poland agreed to house about 1,000 U.S. soldiers on its soil.

Mr. Trump also said the U.S. is making Poland eligible for the visa-waiver program to ease travel between the countries.

“You can report back to the people of Poland and the Polish people in the United States that President Trump got it done and nobody else could for a long time, as you know,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump said it’s “been a lot of fun” working with Mr. Duda.

Earlier this month, the president canceled a trip to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, saying he needed to stay in the U.S. to monitor the path of Hurricane Dorian. He sent Vice President Mike Pence instead.

Mr. Trump said he plans to reschedule the trip.

“I’ll be there fairly soon,” Mr. Trump said.

