A U.S. Army soldier who allegedly suggested plans to bomb a major American news network and kill Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was charged with distributing information online on how to build bombs, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Jarrett William Smith, 24, who was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, was charged with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction.

The charges were lodged in a federal court in Kansas.

Prosecutors say Mr. Smith was in contact with another American, Craig Lang, and the two discussed traveling to Ukraine and fighting alongside the Right Sector, a far-right group over there.

The pair, which had been in contact via Facebook, openly discussed building bombs, according to court documents.

At one point, Mr. Smith led a Facebook group chat discussing his ability to build improvised explosive devices, prosecutors said.

“A group member asked about the explosive, to which Smith replied with a description of how to manufacture an explosive material using the heads of matches,” court documents say.

In August, Mr. Smith spoke with a confidential FBI informant and discussed plans to conduct an attack in the United States, court documents say. He allegedly told the informant he wanted to kill members of the far-left group antifa as well as destroy cellphone towers or a local news station.

He also discussed using a vehicle bomb to attack the headquarters of an unidentified “major American news network,” prosecutors say.

Court documents quote Mr. Smith as saying the attack could include “a large vehicle bomb.”

“Fill a vehicle full of [explosives] then fill a ping pong ball with [commonly available chemical] via drilling then injection. Put the ball in the tank of the vehicle and leave. 30 minutes later, Boom,” he said, according to the criminal complaint.

In a later exchange with the informant via telegram, Mr. Smith also hinted that at killing Mr. O’Rouke, a former Texas representative.

When asked by the informant if he knew anyone in Texas that would be “a good fit for fire, destruction and death,” Mr. Smith responded, “Outside of Beto? I don’t know enough people that would be relevant enough to cause a change if they died.”

Mr. Smith was arrested by the FBI on Sept. 21, the Justice Department said.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

