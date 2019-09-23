MANASSAS, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a jail inmate who was found unconscious in his cell over the weekend has died.
News outlets report that Prince William County police say 34-year-old Dale Wayne Fox was found unresponsive at Prince William-Manassas regional jail during a routine cell check on Saturday.
Police said Fox, who is from Fredericksburg, Virginia, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner’s office is determining a cause of death and police are investigating.
