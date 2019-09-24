Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said he’ll call for the chamber to pass a resolution Tuesday, mandating the whistleblower complaint against President Trump be turned over to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

His push for a unanimous consent resolution comes after Mr. Trump was accused of making improper requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son, who reportedly did work for a Ukrainian energy company that had been probed by a prosecutor.

Democrats are demanding a probe into the whistleblower allegation.

“It is our job in the Congress to provide the necessary oversight of the executive branch,” the New York Democrat said. “This involves the security of the United States.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Monday the chamber’s Select Committee on Intelligence is working in a bipartisan manner to have the acting director of national intelligence and the inspector general appear before the panel this week.

The Kentucky Republican slammed Mr. Schumer, who he said has been politicizing the committee’s work.

“It’s extremely important their work be handled in a secure setting,” Mr. McConnell said on the chamber floor, noting the information must be “based on facts rather than leaks to the press.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.