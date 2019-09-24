HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. senators announced Tuesday they agree a House select committee should begin an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, citing the Republican’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate the family of a political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

“I am deeply sorry that our nation must begin this journey toward impeachment,” Sen. Chris Murphy said in a written statement, adding that he has resisted for months calling on the House to take action. “But circumstances have changed, and the seriousness of the moment requires all of us to speak out in order to preserve our nation’s commitment to the rule of law.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he reached the decision “with sadness, but also with anger.” He said Trump’s efforts to seek “corrupt assistance from a foreign leader for personal gain crosses the line.”

Trump has denied he did anything wrong and said he held up aid to Ukraine to fight corruption.

Two other members of Connecticut’s all-Democratic congressional delegation, U.S. Reps. Rosa DeLauro and John Larson, have indicated a willingness to consider supporting an impeachment inquiry in light of Trump’s actions concerning Ukraine and his administration’s refusal to release a whistleblower complaint to the Congress regarding the matter.

“I have been reluctant to call for an impeachment inquiry because it would further divide the country,” said DeLauro, who represents Connecticut’s 3rd District. “But these actions regarding the 2020 election are a turning point.”

Larson, who represents the 1st District, said if the Director of National Intelligence refuses to comply with a House subpoena for the complaint at a planned Thursday hearing, “the Trump Administration has left Congress with no alternative but for the House to begin impeachment proceedings, which I will support.”

In June, Rep. Jim Himes, who represents Connecticut’s 4th district, became the first member of the delegation to call for an impeachment inquiry, arguing Trump has “shown contempt for the truth.” Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney issued a statement on Monday highlighting the need for the Trump administration to release the whistleblower complaint to Congress, calling it a “critical juncture” for the nation. He said the administration has a choice of obeying the law or ultimately forcing “the Congress to act to uphold the rule of law.”

Freshman U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, who represents the 5th District, has not yet said publicly whether she now supports an impeachment inquiry given the revelations concerning Ukraine.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.