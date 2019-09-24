Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, a 2020 presidential contender, celebrated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcement that she is launching an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“We as lawmakers have a responsibility to do the right thing — and today, I support Speaker Pelosi’s leadership and applaud her announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry,” Mr. Booker said on Twitter. “It’s our one remaining path to ensuring justice is served.”

Mrs. Pelosi’s historic announcement shook Washington and has added another layer of political drama in Congress and on the campaign trail in 2020.

The Booker campaign announced this week that it must raise close to $2 million by the end of the month in order to have a path forward in the Democratic presidential race.

Mr. Booker said Mr. Trump welcomed outside interference in the 2016 presidential election for his political gain and said that now “by his own admission, he appears to be using the same playbook to undermine our democratic institutions and remain in power.”

“The president took an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution,” Mr. Booker. “Instead, his words and actions have served to undermine it, along with the very ideals of our nation.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.