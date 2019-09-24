A Montgomery County Council member on Tuesday introduced legislation that would bar businesses from discriminating against employees over their ethnic hairstyles.

The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act aims to “end race-based discrimination based on hair and eradicate the notion that professional and appropriate hairstyles are coded to only really mean white standards of grooming and beauty,” Council member Will Jawando said in introducing the legislation.

Mr. Jawando, at-large Democrat, said his bill would amend the county’s legal definition of discrimination to include the protection of natural hairstyles and textures such as braids, afros, curls and twists, among other styles.

He said he knows many people who have gone to salons to get their hair straightened in order to look more professional for an upcoming job interview. The lawmaker added that his 5-year-old daughter already has begun to feel the pressure of conforming to white beauty standards.

“She came home from pre-K one day and said, ‘Why is my hair not straight like my classmates? I think it would be better [if it was],’” Mr. Jawando said. “It was a really sad moment that underscored the point that these standards of beauty are ingrained so early and we have to do all we can to work against that and let everyone know that they’re great as who they are.”

Council President Nancy Navarro, District 4 Democrat, is the co-lead sponsor of the legislation with Mr. Jawando. She said the CROWN Act sends a message that “whatever is growing out of your head is beautiful and accepted and you can be proud of your heritage and your ethnicity and who you are.”

Democratic Council members Gabe Albornoz (at-large), Tom Hucker (District 5), Hans Riemer (at-large) and Evan Glass (at-large) co-sponsored the legislation.

A public hearing on the measure is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

At Tuesday’s legislative meeting, the council also celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring prominent Hispanic members of the community such as singer Jonathan Acosta; Claudia Campos Galvan, program director at Nueva Vida, a nonprofit that provides services for cancer patients; former Maryland state Del. Ana Sol Gutierrez; and Telemundo sports anchor Moises Linares.

“Being able to honor this diverse mosaic of cultures in this nation is what makes our country, the United States, such a strong beacon of democracy,” said Mrs. Navarro, who is the first Latina elected to council. “It’s important to recognize the contributions, by not only our Latino/a leaders, but also those individuals who work hard each day to improve the lives of those around them. These are the true heroes.”

More than 200,000 Hispanics live in the county, accounting for about 54% of its population.

Meanwhile, County Executive Marc Elrich formally announced Tuesday his nomination of acting police Chief Marcus Jones to become the department’s permanent leader.

A 34-year veteran of the force, Chief Jones has served as acting chief since June. Thomas Manger retired as chief in April.

If approved by the council, Chief Jones will be the department’s 17th top leader and the third black officer to hold the position.

Mr. Hucker also introduced legislation that would raise the legal age to distribute or possess tobacco or e-cigarette products from 18 to 21 years old, to match the state law on the issue.

This legislation comes after lawmakers introduced legislation last week that would prohibit the sale of vaping and e-cigarette products within a half-mile of a middle or high school.

The council will host a public hearing on the bill at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

