HONOLULU (AP) - A Honolulu defense attorney is accusing a deputy prosecutor of assaulting him in a court hallway.
Attorney Myles Breiner has filed a complaint with the state Sheriff Division against a deputy prosecutor he was negotiating with in an attempted murder case.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that in the complaint Breiner says the prosecutor challenged him to a fight, slammed into his body, shoved hard on his shoulders and took a fighting stance.
Breiner’s assistant was a witness and filed a similar statement.
The Honolulu prosecutor’s office says they are looking into the alleged incident.
Breiner says the incident happened after a contentious hearing for a trial that was scheduled to begin this week. It’s been rescheduled to February because of plea negotiations.
Breiner wants the prosecutor disqualified from the case.
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
