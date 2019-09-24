President Trump said Tuesday afternoon that the anticipated announcement of impeachment proceedings by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “positive for me” because it’s “just a continuation of the witch hunt.”

“How can you do this and you haven’t even seen the phone call?” he said at the United Nations in New York, referring to the transcript he intends to release Wednesday of his July 25 call with the president of Ukraine.

Democrats suspect that Mr. Trump threatened in the call to withhold $391 million in military aid unless Ukraine started an investigation of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, in his role with a Ukrainian gas company.

Mr. Trump said many are predicting an impeachment effort will backfire on Democrats and be “a positive for me.”

“Our country’s doing the best it’s ever done. They’re going to lose the election,” he said.

