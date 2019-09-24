President Trump late Monday mocked 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” the president said on Twitter of Ms. Thunberg, a Swedish girl who has gained something of a recent following among advocates working to combat climate change.

He linked to a clip of Ms. Thunberg delivering a heated speech at the United Nations, which included her saying: “People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?”

Mr. Trump attended part of the U.N. Climate Action Summit, where Ms. Thunberg spoke on Monday.

