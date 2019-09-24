President Trump mocked CNN anchor Chris Cuomo Monday with the nickname “Fredo” during a United Nations press conference.

Not using the anchor’s name, Mr. Trump praised his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani for taking “Fredo to the cleaners” in an interview with Mr. Cuomo.

Mr. Giuliani denied then admitted to Mr. Cuomo that he pushed Ukraine toward starting investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, the Democratic presidential front-runner, and his son Hunter Biden.

“I don’t watch CNN because it is fake news, but I watched Rudy take apart Fredo,” he said. “Fredo’s performance was incompetent. The press doesn’t give him credit, because they take little tiny snippets wherever Rudy was a little bit — if he mispronounces a word they’ll show that, they won’t show the whole. Rudy Giuliani took Fredo to the cleaners.”

“First time I watched CNN in a long time,” Mr. Trump added. “I hate to watch because it’s so fake.”

The nickname Fredo comes from a video that went viral in August where the “Cuomo Prime Time” host goes on a profanity-laced tirade after an unknown person who repeatedly referred to him as “Fredo.”

Mr. Cuomo responds by saying only “f—ass bitches from the right call me Fredo” and calling the word — which references a film character who betrays his family in “The Godfather” — “like the n-word for us.”

Mr. Cuomo decried his tirade, saying in a statement he “should be better than the guys baiting me,” and he “should be better than what” he opposes.

