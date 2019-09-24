The Trump administration will reportedly release a document showing that the whistleblower who complained about President Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president was found to be politically biased against Mr. Trump.

According to a Fox News report Tuesday evening, citing “a senior Trump administration official,” the intelligence-community inspector general who judged the complaint found that the person had “political bias” in favor of “a rival candidate” for president.

The “rival candidate” was not identified, Fox News reported, but the substance of Mr. Trump’s conversation involved Vice President Joseph R. Biden, his son Hunter and purported corruption surrounding the younger Mr. Biden’s job with a Ukrainian energy company.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday he will release the transcript of the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, and several news outlets reported Tuesday evening that the Trump administration has dropped objections to the release of the unnamed whistleblower’s complaint and the IG’s findings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.